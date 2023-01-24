WVU issues alert after 1 person shot along Grant Ave. in Morgantown

University Police issued an all-clear in the immediate area around the 500 block of Grant...
University Police issued an all-clear in the immediate area around the 500 block of Grant Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Students and others are encouraged to remain vigilant even as the immediate threat has passed. The shooting victim appears to have a non-life-threatening injury. Officers are continuing to investigate.
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has been shot according to police as West Virginia University Police investigate a shooting that injured one person Monday night.

According to a press release from the university, the incident happened in the 500 block of Grant Avenue, according to a press release from the university.

Police arrived at the scene at about 11:45 p.m. after one person had been shot, according to the release. According to the university, the shooting victim appears to have a non-life threatening injury. There is no word on whether the victim is a WVU student.

WVU issued an alert, as it urged people to seek shelter and avoid that area of the city. UPD then issued an all-clear at just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are looking for a white Mercedes with tinted windows, possibly with a tail light out, and a man wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He was last seen running toward Beechurst Avenue and 6th Street, the university release explained.

Anyone who believes they are in danger should immediately call 911.

