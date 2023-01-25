Accumulating snow showers on the way to NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a warm afternoon today, winds start to shift from southerly to westerly, dropping temps to the 30s overnight. Precipitation on the back end of the system that brought us mixed precipitation earlier will fall as all snow from overnight tonight through Friday morning. Accumulations in the lowlands will hold off until later in the day Thursday, but the mountains will be accumulating throughout the snow’s duration. Gusty winds could result in snow squalls, creating dangerous driving conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory has gone out for all counties in our DMA east of I-79, but this advisory may get expanded later on. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

