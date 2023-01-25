Barbour County Schools monitoring chemical spill

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - School officials are monitoring a reported chemical spill in Barbour County.

Barbour County Schools sent out a message for parents and families living in the Belington area saying there had been a spill of mercaptan in the area.

The chemical is added to natural gas to give it the distinctive odor, the message said, adding that the chemical is “harmeless.”

People can expect to smell the odor over the next few days, the message said.

“The schools will be carefully monitoring our systems the next couple of days to ensure that they are safe,” the district said. “Residents in the area are encouraged to do the same.”

