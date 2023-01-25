Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Fairmont Senior Wrestling

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week this week are Germaine Lewis, Dylan Ours and Kolbie Hamilton from Fairmont Senior Wrestling. The trio helped lead the team to a 2nd place finish in the winner’s choice tournament where Hamilton finished first overall in his weight class. Full story can be seen above.

