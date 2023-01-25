Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say

David Swauger
David Swauger(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023
BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man has been charged in Barbour County after he led officers on a pursuit late Monday night.

Officers were in front of Belington City Hall around 11 p.m. Monday when they saw a pickup truck without a registration plate being driven by 36-year-old David Swauger, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Swauger began driving at a high rate of speed as he drove past police.

Officers then began a pursuing Swauger at speeds of 70-75 mph on a 40 mph residential main road, according to court documents.

Swauger then crashed into a tree on private property. Authorities said he fled from the truck but was later apprehended.

Swauger was taken to the hospital for medical treatment before being taken to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Swauger has been charged with fleeing with reckless disregard. He is being held at TVRJ on a $15,000 bond.

