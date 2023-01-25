Christine Ann Stanton, 84 of Anmoore, WV passed away unexpectantly January 18, 2023 in the United Transitional Care Unit of WVU Medicines United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. She was born on July 29, 1938 in Clarksburg, WV, eldest daughter of the late William August Schmitz and Phyllis Christine Deison Schmitz. Married twice, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Ralph Matthew Stanton and by her second husband in 2005, Lawrence N. Stanton. Surviving are her children, Ralph William Stanton (Mary Beth) of Salem, WV, Lizabeth Lynn Utter (Daniel), Anmoore, WV and Scott Michael Stanton (Melissa) of Spencer, WV. Grandchildren that she loved dearly, Todd Matthew Gillespie (Heather) Anmoore, WV, Zachary Scott Utter (Megan) of Fairmont, WV, James Patrick Stanton (Casey), Salem, WV, Christopher Alan Stanton (Cortney) of Midland, TX, Katalin Marie Stanton of Bridgeport, WV, and Aiden Samuel Cooper of Spencer. Great grandchildren (her pride and joy) Haley Marie Gillespie and Connor Matthew Gillespie of Anmoore, WV, Avery Grace Stanton, Salem, WV and Lillian Elizabeth (Lilly Beth) Stanton of Midland, TX. One brother-in-law, James W. Van Horn of Anmoore, WV, one sister-in-law, Susan J. Wolfkill of Anmoore, WV as well as many nieces and nephews. Christine graduated from Victory High School, class of 1956. She furthered her education at St. Mary’s School of Nursing. She was employed at United Hospital Center of Clarksburg, WV in the surgery department with over 25 years of service. She was passionate about her job and teaching new employees in the operating room. She remained friends with many. In addition to her husbands and parents, Christine was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Ellen Garrett and Brenda (Patsy) Kathleen Van Horn, a brother-in-law, Charles Garrett and her beloved fur baby, “Zippie” that she never stopped mourning. Chris enjoyed her family, the ocean and cruises. Once retired she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s school and athletic activities. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Bridgeport, WV. Per her request, cremation services were held. Family and friends may call at the All Saints Catholic Church, 317 E. Main Street, Bridgeport on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Inurnment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Harrison County Catholic Schools, 107 E Pike Street, Clarksburg, WV or the Harrison County Humane Society, Saltwell Rd, Shinnston, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

