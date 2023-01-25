Doy D. Cowger, 92 of Webster Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023 at home with his family and close special kid, Melissa Hamrick, by his side. He was born August 9, 1930 on Lick Run in Webster County to Commodore and Bertie Hamrick Cowger. He was a retired coal miner and woodsman who loved to raise a garden, mow grass and spend time with his family. Doy is survived by his daughter Jennifer Marie McCourt; grandchildren Slader (Marlena) McCourt, Candace McCourt (companion Chad), Bill McCourt, Kevin (Kelly) McCourt and Mike McCourt; great-grandchildren Lylian and Peyton Rule, James, Shiana and Jasmine McCourt, Tiffany Jenkins, Devin McCourt, and Harley, Nada, and Gage McCourt; great-great-grandchildren Olivia Jenkins, Wyatt, Mason, Azalea and Amarissa McCourt, Grace Tenney, Abel McCourt, Jackson Lewis, and Jazlynn McCourt; brothers Earl Cowger, Caunny (Janet) Cowger and Kenny (Darlene) Cowger; sisters Velva DeBarr, Vella Brown, Clara Payne, and Carol (Mike) Brown; sisters-in-law Barbara Cowger Vilagi, Goldie Cool and Gladys Cool; special kids Melissa Hamrick, David and Marissa Eubank, Chuck, Joyce, Chelsa and Charlie Jordan, Patricia Jordan Postelwaite, Crystal Jordan Smith, and Jim McCutchan; special neighbors Stanley and Oma Eubank, Bill and Jeanetta Lewis, Ronnie and Ruth Clayton, Larry and Paul Green, and Frank and Frances Lynch; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends to mourn his passing. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Ruby Mae Cool Cowger; brothers Clinton, June, Clyde Denver, and Aunna Cowger; brothers-in-law Carl DeBarr, June Brown, Ross Payne, Lee Moats, Ronnie Miles, Noah Bleigh, Arnel Carpenter, Howard Shuttlesworth, Charles Cool, Bobby Cool, and Gene Cool; sisters-in-law Wilda Cowger, Helen Cowger, Mary Cowger, Lanna Bleigh, Lenora Carpenter, Opal Shuttlesworth, Mabel Cool, and Areta Cool; son-in-law Andy McCourt; and father and mother-in-law Robert and Ella Moats Cool. Friends may join the family for visitation on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services to celebrate Doy’s life will be held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doy Carpenter officiating. Interment will follow in Cutlip Lick-Run Cemetery, Hacker Valley. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cowger family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.