Dr. Amjad placed over W.Va. inmate health


Dr. Amjad to oversee inmate health in W.Va.
Dr. Amjad to oversee inmate health in W.Va.(WV)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) has established a new partnership with Marshall Health for medical management of health care services across WV DCR facilities.

Ayne Amjad, M.D., M.P.H., has been named director of correctional healthcare for the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and an assistant professor of medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. In this role, Amjad will provide medical oversight for the correctional facilities throughout West Virginia in partnership with the contract care provider, Wexford Health.

”We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Amjad to the West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation,” said Jeff Sandy, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security. “Her long-standing commitment to public health and public service is commendable and I know this further partnership with Marshall University will continue to serve our great state.” “By working with DCR and Wexford Health, we hope to ensure quality health care for all individuals in correctional facilities,” Amjad said.

“In partnering with Marshall Health, WV DCR and Wexford Health will have access to consult a network of specialists in order to offer the best care available.” After earning her Doctor of Medicine from Marshall University, Amjad completed her Internal Medicine residency at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She also holds a Master of Public Health from West Virginia University.

After 10 years in private practice, Gov. Jim Justice appointed Amjad commissioner and state health officer for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Public Health in July 2020. In that role, Amjad served as the chief advisor for the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. She stepped down from the role in October 2022 to return to her practice part-time.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
Kelcee Fortney
Woman charged with taking over $23K from elderly grandmother with dementia
Christopher Wayne Cochran
UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man
Justin Ryan Golden
WVSP searching for missing Harrison County man, possibly armed
MPD: 3 men arrested for breaking into woman’s apartment

Latest News

Sammy J. Martz
Philippi police: Man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim
Chemical Spill
Barbour County Schools monitoring chemical spill
Frank Fumich at the South Pole.
WVU alumnus travels to the South Pole to climb and ski
Gov. Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses for DHHR
Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources