FIRE CAPTAIN | 75 firefighters battling apartment fire; 35 displaced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston firefighters are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building fire.

Dispatchers at Metro 911 got the call just after 3:00 p.m.

Dispatchers said the fire is at the Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say no one was injured in the fire and that all 35 residents in the apartment complex are safe.

Fire crews say they are using a defensive strategy to attack the fire and are dealing with a partial roof collapse.

“We do have some small portions of the roof that are collapsing,” said Charleston Fire Captain David Hodges. “Unfortunately, the fire rapidly spread to the attic space area.”

Hodges tells WSAZ.com 75 firefighters have responded and are fighting the fire.

“You are going to see smoke,” said Hodges. “People on the east end of Charleston, it’s going to be smoky throughout the evening. You may be inconvenienced, but please do keep the folks in mind that are being inconvenienced by losing their home today.”

Kanawha Boulevard East is shut down between Ruffner Avenue and Bradford Street at this time.

Smoke from the fire can be seen for miles.

Oakwood Road Interchange

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at Regal Apartments on Kanawha Boulevard. (WSAZ)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.