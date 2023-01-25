Glenville State, Marshall meet to discuss existing, future partnerships

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University met on Friday to talk about current and future partnerships.

The meeting took place at Glenville State University and included the presidents and provosts of both institutions, academic department representatives, and others.

“Glenville State University and Marshall already have a fantastic working relationship and this meeting was a clear representation of that. We spent the day touring campus, reconnecting with colleagues, discussing our existing partnerships, and exploring new ways of working to meet the needs of our students here in West Virginia and beyond,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. I truly feel that our relationship can be a model of how smaller institutions can work with larger institutions and both reap benefits.”

Glenville State and Marshall already have several academic program partnerships in place, including a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, Master of Science in Accountancy, a Doctor of Pharmacy fast-track program, and a Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training.

“I want to thank President Smith and the entire delegation from Marshall University who visited Glenville State University. We look forward to doing this again in the future,” Manchin said.

Both Glenville State and Marshall representatives agreed the day was a success.

Marshall is planning to hold a reciprocal meeting on their campus in the coming months.

