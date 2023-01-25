Glenville State, Marshall meet to discuss existing, future partnerships

Marshall University President Brad Smith (left) with Glenville State University President Dr....
Marshall University President Brad Smith (left) with Glenville State University President Dr. Mark Manchin during a meeting of faculty and staff from both institutions on January 20.(GSU Photo/Kristen Cosner)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University met on Friday to talk about current and future partnerships.

The meeting took place at Glenville State University and included the presidents and provosts of both institutions, academic department representatives, and others.

“Glenville State University and Marshall already have a fantastic working relationship and this meeting was a clear representation of that. We spent the day touring campus, reconnecting with colleagues, discussing our existing partnerships, and exploring new ways of working to meet the needs of our students here in West Virginia and beyond,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. I truly feel that our relationship can be a model of how smaller institutions can work with larger institutions and both reap benefits.”

Glenville State and Marshall already have several academic program partnerships in place, including a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, Master of Science in Accountancy, a Doctor of Pharmacy fast-track program, and a Professional Master of Science in Athletic Training.

“I want to thank President Smith and the entire delegation from Marshall University who visited Glenville State University. We look forward to doing this again in the future,” Manchin said.

Both Glenville State and Marshall representatives agreed the day was a success.

Marshall is planning to hold a reciprocal meeting on their campus in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
Kelcee Fortney
Woman charged with taking over $23K from elderly grandmother with dementia
Christopher Wayne Cochran
UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man
Justin Ryan Golden
WVSP searching for missing Harrison County man, possibly armed

Latest News

WVWC partners with Mon Health Systems for nursing scholarship and employment
WVWC partners with Mon Health Systems for nursing scholarship and employment
The Mon Health scholar program is open to students getting their associate’s or bachelor’s...
WVWC partners with Mon Health Systems for nursing scholarship and employment
TSA stops man with loaded gun at West Virginia airport
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch