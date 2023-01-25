Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

WTAP News @ 6 - Justice announces salary increases at DHHR
By Chase Campbell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources.

Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.

Interim DHHR Secretary Dr. Jeffrey Coben said these and other changes at DHHR were made after receiving substantial input from a variety of relevant figures. “We have been actively soliciting and getting a lot of input from legislators, from judges, faith based organizations, social service workers, and many others about really the essential need to further develop and maintain a highly skilled and supportive workforce for CPS and adult protective services and youth services,” Coben said.

Dr. Coben went on to say that this announcement is an integral first step toward further improvements at DHHR.

