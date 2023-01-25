Lincoln High School’s ‘Cougar Café’ fundraising for special needs field trips

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local high school has set up a successful business model.

The Cougar Café serves more than just breakfast to Lincoln High School, they’re also serving up smiles.

The café is a business run by the schools special needs students -- raising money to go on field trips.

Every Wednesday, these students find out first hand what it’s like to operate a business by carting around snacks and drinks to sell.

Their teacher Ben Scott says this program has been very successful in setting these students up for responsible work ethic and he’s proud to see them learn and grow.

“Just interpersonal skills that we take for granted, but seeing them really grow in that aspect has really just been great,” said Scott.

Most recently they got to spend some of their earnings going secret Santa shopping for their friends at the mall and next week they’re going bowling.

Lincoln High is hopeful other schools can be inspired to do similar programs.

