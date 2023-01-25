Mary Aileen Matheney

Mary Aileen Matheney
Mary Aileen Matheney(Mary Aileen Matheney)
By Master Control
Published: Jan. 25, 2023
Mary Aileen Matheney, 92, of Fairmont went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, at Stonerise Morgantown.  She was born on March 11, 1930, in Kanawha County a daughter of the late Otto and Dorothy Chapman Michaelson.   She was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker.  She was a dedicated member of the Highland Avenue United Methodist Church where she did bible study and Sunday School teaching.  She was a member of the Lady Shriners, Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society. She is survived by two sons Bert Matheney and his wife Kathy of Morgantown and Don Matheney and his wife Cheryl of Florida; one daughter Sharon Downey and her husband James of Fairmont; one daughter-in-law Maryann Matheney of South Carolina; one sister Dorothy Moles of Leon, West Virginia; six grandchildren David Matheney and his wife Julie, Christian Grigull and her husband Rory, Richard Matheney, Nicole Bacza and her husband Scott, Chad Matheney and Kyle Matheney; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Richard Matheney; one daughter-in-law Diane Matheney and ten brothers and sisters. Friends may call at Highland Avenue United Methodist Church on Friday, January 27, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. An Eastern Star Service will be held at the church at 12:00 p.m.  A funeral service will be held at the Church on Friday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Dewayne Stiles officiating.  Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.  Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be handling the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

