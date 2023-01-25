New initiative aims to put students into jobs with DHS

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A new joint initiative between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University aims to have college students work within the state.

DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy was joined by Marshall University President Brad Smith for the announcement on Tuesday.

Sandy said the program provides opportunity for cooperative synergy.

“We are excited to announce, here at the Fusion Center where we have many Marshall graduates working, that we are collaborating to provide eligible students with hands-on, paid learning opportunities while also filling open positions across our department,” Sandy said. “Working under the leadership of Gov. Jim Justice and working in concert with President Smith, we have developed an innovative program to place students into jobs and hopefully create career pathways to keep them here after graduation.”

The partnership provides selected Marshall University students with an hourly rate of $16 and flexible hours, with the ability to work full-time during breaks and summers.

Some of the available positions include human resources, purchasing, case manager, counselor, GIS technician, emergency services specialist, data analyst, public relations and fleet management.

“I want to thank Secretary Sandy for this innovative partnership and shared commitment to advancing amazing opportunities for both our students and our state,” Smith said. “This shared vision is a win-win for West Virginia — a win for Marshall to place our students into real-life jobs that could possibly turn into lifelong careers and a win for our State to get talent into open positions.”

Marshall students who are interested in this opportunity can learn more by contacting April Darnel, Assistant Director for Human Resources for WVDHS, by email or at 304-352-0189 or Rodney Sanders with Marshall’s Office of Career by email or at 304-696-6051.

