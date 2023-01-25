Philippi police: Man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and torturing a female, authorities said.

47-year-old Sammy J. Martz was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the Anglin Run subdivision area of Philippi where they say Martz was found.

Martz held the victim against her will and tortured her for several hours, police said.

A “substantial” amount of meth was found in the home, police said.

Authorities say more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

5 News is requesting more information from the courts regarding Martz’s arrest. Stick with us for updates.

