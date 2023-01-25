Philippi police: Man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim

Sammy J. Martz
Sammy J. Martz(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly kidnapping and torturing a female, authorities said.

47-year-old Sammy J. Martz was arrested Tuesday and charged with kidnapping.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the Anglin Run subdivision area of Philippi where they say Martz was found.

Martz held the victim against her will and tortured her for several hours, police said.

A “substantial” amount of meth was found in the home, police said.

Authorities say more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

5 News is requesting more information from the courts regarding Martz’s arrest. Stick with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
Kelcee Fortney
Woman charged with taking over $23K from elderly grandmother with dementia
Christopher Wayne Cochran
UPDATE: Buckhannon police safely find missing man
Justin Ryan Golden
WVSP searching for missing Harrison County man, possibly armed
MPD: 3 men arrested for breaking into woman’s apartment

Latest News

Chemical Spill
Barbour County Schools monitoring chemical spill
Dr. Amjad to oversee inmate health in W.Va.
Dr. Amjad placed over W.Va. inmate health
Frank Fumich at the South Pole.
WVU alumnus travels to the South Pole to climb and ski
Gov. Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses for DHHR
Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources