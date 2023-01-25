Rae Dickinson Holdren, 71, of Webster Springs passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at WVU Hospital Ruby Memorial. She was born July 16, 1951 in Parkersburg to the late Paul and Julia Anne (Dickinson) Holdren. Rae attended Redeeming Grace Baptist Church; was a 1969 Webster Springs High School Graduate, a 1973 Glenville State College Graduate; and was a member of the WV Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed crafting, reading, playing basketball and spending time with her family. She was an Assistant Basketball Coach and taught for the Webster County Board of Education for over 35 years. Rae is survived by her sisters: Martha (husband, Jerome) Dean, Linda Smith North (husband, Richard), and Mary Leonard; nieces and nephews Jerry Dean, Rob Leonard, Raymond Leonard, Ryan Leonard; great-nephews: Riley, Reis, Cail, and Zander Leonard; great-nieces: Chelsea Dean, Rori, Kenleigh and Kenzie Leonard; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Funeral Services to celebrate Rae’s life will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Reggie Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation 10am-12Noon, Saturday at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Holdren family.

