Rain and snow today, more snow tomorrow!

A low-pressure system is lifting through the Central US this morning, pushing rain and snow showers into West Virginia during that time. Rain will start pushing through the lowlands of North-Central West Virginia about 7 AM, and since temperatures will stay above-freezing in the lowlands, very little, if any, snow is expected. In the mountain counties, temperatures will be hovering around the freezing point, so expect a mixed bag of precipitation, with wintry mix and snow pushing through. So the mountain counties will see some snow accumulation. Then after midday, drier air will flow in and push the precipitation out of our area, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. By that time, expect at least 2″ of snow and a tenth of an inch of ice in the mountain counties. This will cause slick roads, so the National Weather Service has the mountain counties under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4 PM. Wind gusts above 40 mph will also push through the mountain counties during the afternoon and evening hours, with weaker gusts in the lowlands. On the bright side, temperatures will be in the mid-50s, making today the warmest day of the week.

Then overnight, snow showers will start coming back into West Virginia, with most of the snow showers in the mountain counties due to moisture interacting with the higher terrain. Winds will come from the west at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will drop into the low-30s. Those snow showers will continue into tomorrow afternoon as well, so we will see some snow accumulating, especially in the mountain counties. Temperatures will still be in the mid-30s in the lowlands and low-30s in the higher elevations tomorrow. It’s not until Friday morning that any leftover snow showers push out, as drier air will push in from the southwest. Thereafter, skies will be partly clear on Friday afternoon and Saturday, and temperatures will rise into the 40s over the weekend. Then on Sunday, a frontal boundary will push in and bring more rain showers into our area, which should push out by the overnight hours at the latest. Thereafter, skies will stay cloudy next week. In short, messy conditions will lift into our region today, and snow showers will stick around until the weekend, when temperatures are back to average levels.

Today: Rain and snow showers pushing through this, with rain in the lowlands and wintry mix and snow showers in the mountains. By the afternoon, most of the rain lifts out, but we’re still looking at a few showers and cloudy skies. Southeast winds of 10-20 mph, with wind gusts above 40 mph possible. High: 54.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with leftover rain showers turning into snow showers overnight. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 35.

Thursday: Cloudy skies, with snow showers pushing through our region, mostly in the mountain counties. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 39.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 37.

