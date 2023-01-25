Reva Irene Fluharty, 91, of West Milford, went to meet her Savior after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s dementia on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Her battle with Alzheimer’s was made easier by the compassionate care of Lenora Lemasters (primary caregiver who tended to Reva as if it were her own mother), Nicole Minor (dedicated, and sometimes humorous, night-time caregiver), Pamela Cheesebro, Dorothy Dotson, Abigail Poindexter, and many others. Reva was born in Sutton on May 6, 1931, a daughter of the late Herbert Basil and Carrie Blanch Anderson Frame. On June 22, 1950, she married the love of her life, Thomas Jackson Fluharty. Together they shared nearly 58 wonderful years and Reva missed him dearly after his passing on June 1, 2008. In addition to her parents and husband, Reva was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Seth Thomas Williams; three brothers: Vernon, Dana, and Richard Frame; infant brother, Joseph Frame; and one sister, Virginia Murray. Reva is survived by her six children: Carolyn Cox and husband, Steve, of Athens, Marilyn Romell and husband, Vaughn, of Pittsburgh, PA, Thomas Fluharty and wife, Linda, of Salem, Diana Minutelli and husband, Jim, of West Milford, Darlene Walsh and husband, John, of Vienna, and Donna Casto and husband, Marvin, of Morgantown; fifteen grandchildren: Laura Williams and husband, Gary, Jill Nolan and husband, Jed, Stacy Cox, Kaitlyn Borris and husband, Sean, Kristyn Dillon and husband, Jason, Bryan Romell and wife, Kara, Jennifer Fluharty and wife, Claudia, Rachel Keown and husband, Mark, Patrick Fluharty and wife, Erin, Justin Robey and wife, Ashley, Carrie Dawson and husband, David, Emily Drennon and husband, Caleb, Caroline Walsh, Isaiah Casto, and Isabella Casto; seventeen great-grandchildren and one on-the-way; one sister, Marjorie Ritchie of Clarksburg; and several nieces and nephews. Reva and Thomas were Salem United Methodist Church members for over 50 years. She served as President of the United Methodist Women for over 20 years, was a former Sunday School Teacher, and a 25-year member of Queen Esther Chapter No. 11 Order of the Eastern Star. After her husband’s passing, Reva moved to West Milford to be closer to her daughter, Diana. She then became an active member of the West Milford United Methodist Church where she belonged to the Women’s Circle and served as a trustee. Reva was also a member of the West Milford Lions Club and Senior Citizens Center. She was a great believer in the power of prayer and loved to attend church and Bible studies. For several years, growing up, Reva and her family lived in Baltimore, MD. After WWII, they returned to their family farm in Salem, WV, where Reva met her husband. Together they owned Fluharty’s Custom Meat Cutting and later, Fluharty Enterprises Oil & Gas where she supported her husband as his office manager. Together they were able to travel and enjoy many cruises. Reva loved hosting an annual Christmas Party in her home and inviting her church family and business partners. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her light rolls, pies, cakes, and family meals were beyond compare! Reva placed her role as wife and mother ahead of any of her other positions. Her family was most important, whether loving and tending to her children and grandchildren, canning the fruits and vegetables from her husband’s garden, raising flowers, or keeping her home beautiful. Reva’s home in West Milford had a windowpane display of her six children as infants, high school graduates, college graduates, and brides/grooms. She was very proud of their accomplishments and the families they are raising. “All because two people fell in love.” Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Funeral Services will be held in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, with Lay Minister Jim Minutelli officiating. Interment will follow at the KP Memorial Cemetery in Salem. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Reva Irene Fluharty. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

