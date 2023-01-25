Theft/vandalism reported at veterans’ graves; information wanted

By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies need your help finding whoever is responsible for stealing and vandalizing military gravesite markers from a cemetery in Fayette County.

Investigators say at least 13 bronze markers have been stolen from veterans’ graves.

Deputies were notified about the incident early this month from the caretaker of a cemetery in Page.

Anyone with information about the vandalism and thefts is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through its Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

People also may reach out to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

