Three inmates taken for medical treatment after drugs discovered at Southern Regional Jail


Three inmates were taken for medical treatment after possible contraband was discovered at...
Three inmates were taken for medical treatment after possible contraband was discovered at Southern Regional Jail on Tuesday.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) -Three inmates were taken for medical treatment after possible contraband was discovered at Southern Regional Jail on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), Andy Malinoski, contraband and a handmade weapon were found and seized during the course of their investigation. Certain areas of the facility had to be secured while that investigation was ongoing.

“At this time normal, procedures of inmate care and oversight have resumed at the facility,” Malinoski said.

He said no additional information is available at this time as this incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Criminal Investigation Division and the West Virginia State Police.

The incident follows another investigation in early January after seven inmates appeared to overdose at the facility. See story here: https://www.wvva.com/2023/01/16/several-inmates-taken-hospital-after-overdose-southern-regional-jail/#:~:text=Several%20inmates%20taken%20to%20hospital%20after%20appearing%20to%20overdose%20at%20Southern%20Regional%20Jail,-Seven%20inmates%20at&text=BEAVER%2C%20W.Va.,spokesperson%20for%20the%20W.Va.

