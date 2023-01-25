Two people die in West Virginia house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman and a boy from West Virginia were the victims of a house fire on Monday, officials said.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out at a home on Cottage Rd. in Martinsburg around 12:50 a.m. Monday morning.

Fire departments from Bedington, Martinsburg and Berkeley County responded to the home, officials said.

The initial call indicated that there may be a person or persons trapped in the home.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, authorities said they found and evacuated one person from the home.

Officials said that person was given extensive life-saving measures but attempts at revival were unsuccessful.

A second victim was also found and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the WVSFMO.

Firefighters said they encountered a fire in the home’s master bedroom, with some additional damage to the rest of the home.

Investigators searched the scene and determined that the fire started in the master bedroom

However, the fire remains under investigation.

The victims have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for autopsy and positive identification.

