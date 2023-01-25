WVU alumnus travels to the South Pole to climb and ski

Frank Fumich at the South Pole.
Frank Fumich at the South Pole.(Frank Fumich)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:02 PM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 55-year-old West Virginia University alumnus Frank Fumich recently returned home after a trip climbing and skiing at the South Pole.

Fumich said this was part of a challenge called the Explorers Grand Slam.

“Trying to summit the highest mountain on all seven continents and then ski to both the North and South Pole,” he explained.

Fumich said this three-week trip was 10-years in the making. He spent 10-plus days in Antarctica with a group of other adventurer friends he had made over the years.

They were flown in and dropped off at 10,000 feet for the journey. Fumich added there wasn’t much to see on the voyage.

“It’s literally featureless. I mean, it was beautiful. But, if you saw seven seconds of the scenery. You saw seven days of it. There was literally nothing interesting to see. I mean nothing that grabbed your eye. So, mentally it was super challenging,” he explained.

Fumich said he was also passionate about was raising money for young people with cancer or other illnesses.

He brought photos of children that passed on too soon and took pictures of them for all his explorations.

“Young people I have raised money for or highlighted their causes that have passed away. I sort of think of them as my guardian angels watching over me, when I do these difficult adventures or races. I like to let their parents and families know I haven’t forgotten them,” Fumich explained.

He shared all his journeys on his Facebook page Following Frank. He said the page was popular with several West Virginians.

“Like I am their vessel to see some parts of the world. That they would never get to, or that’s, I mean, the case with a lot of people. Not just in West Virginia,” Fumich said.

He said he was grateful for the support he gets and hoped to continue to share his adventures online.

