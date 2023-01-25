WVWC partners with Mon Health Systems for nursing scholarship and employment

BUCHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mon Health scholar program is open to students getting their associate’s or bachelor’s degree, as well as students transitioning from LPN to ASN.

This helps students financially with tuition, textbooks, and academic fees.

James Moore is the president of West Virginia Wesleyan College.

He said this partnership is going to benefit the state by helping with the nursing shortage.

“Students can leave our program, go right into employment with Mon Health stay in the state. Come back in a few years, get the next level or two of degree, and continue to stay here and practice here in the state.”

Krystal Atkinson is the chief nurse executive for Mon Health System.

She said this partnership will help students financially and give them opportunities they might not otherwise have.

“I think this is a great opportunity for us to be able to look from a local perspective. To look at solving our issues ourselves. Looking at making that opportunity for people that want to go back get education taking all those stumbling blocks out of their way.”

Atkinson said this partnership will also benefit Mon Health employees.

As part of it, WVWC will offer unique benefits to the employees.

Like discounts and scholarships on tuition, as well as priority enrollment in events and services.

Moore said their nursing program really prepares the students, and this partnership will just expand that.

“I’m very proud of the outcomes we have here in our nursing program. We have really high passage rates for licensers, and our faculty do a fantastic job at preparing our students for the workforce. So, they’re going to land a job, but now they have a guaranteed spot in Mon Health Systems .”

Once students earn their nursing degree, graduates are guaranteed employment with Mon Health in any of their locations.

Applicants need to be a resident of West Virginia, Pennsylvania, or Maryland to qualify.

Mon Health will select recipients for each fall and spring semester.

Students interested in applying can click the link here.

