Active weather continues into next week

Precipitation types vary from rain to snow to in between.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Light, scattered snow showers will persist through tonight and into early tomorrow morning, likely accumulating a few more inches in the mountains. Rain showers come in Sunday into Monday, with the potential for snow on Tuesday. This midweek snow has a great deal of uncertainty surrounding it, so stick with us as we continue to hone in on details.

