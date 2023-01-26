Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An announcement regarding when a stretch of highway in Randolph County will reopen is expected soon.

The closure of Corridor H (US 219, US 48) between Kerens and Elkins began in 2021 to allow for the reconstruction of the Pearcy Bridge system.

State transportation officials initially estimated a completion date in fall of 2022, but the roadway remains closed.

But, a WVDOT spokesperson told 5 News an announcement should be coming “in the near future” regarding when it will reopen.

The project is weather dependent, with some striping and other punch list items still to do, the spokesperson said.

Officials estimated the project to cost $3.34 million.

