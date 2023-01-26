Fairmont woman sentenced for role in boy’s death

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont woman has been sentenced for her role in the 2021 death of a 4-year-old boy.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said 28-year-old Ashlee Allen, of Fairmont, was seen before Marion County Circuit Court Judge David Janes Wednesday for sentencing on charges she pleaded guilty to a few months ago.

The Prosecutor’s Office said the charges, child neglect with injury, gross child neglect creating risk of injury or death and gross child neglect resulting in death, stem from an incident in 2021.

34-year-old Walter Richardson, also of Fairmont, allegedly killed a four-year-old boy.

Allen “knowingly allowed Walter Richardson to act as custodian” to the boy on March 4 [2021] and was aware of previously reported child abuse involving Richardson, a criminal complaint filed at the time of their arrest said.

Allen is to serve those terms consecutively, meaning she will serve no less than 5 and no more than 30 years.

Richardson is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial on April 24.

