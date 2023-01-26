FDA proposes new levels for lead in baby food

The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in...
The Food and Drug Administration has released new draft guidance regarding levels of lead in baby food.(ThamKC via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is weighing in on allowable amounts of lead in baby food.

According to new draft guidance by the FDA, it is suggesting lead levels in certain baby and toddler foods be set at 20 parts per billion or less.

Lead occurs naturally in the soil so it reportedly can’t be avoided completely in plants. But the new FDA guidance suggests a lower limit of ten parts per billion on baby food custards, fruits meats and food blends.

However, critics said the new guidance isn’t enough.

The group Healthy Babies Bright Futures said while any action on the part of the FDA is welcome, the suggested levels of lead are not low enough to move the needle.

A 2019 report found dangerous levels of lead and other heavy metals in 95% of manufactured baby food.

That report triggered a 2021 congressional investigation that found leading baby food manufacturers knowingly sold products with high levels of toxic metals.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
David Swauger
Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say
Two people die in West Virginia house fire
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa

Latest News

Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
Out of 580 images, officials said the bear was in 400 of them.
Bear takes 400 selfies on trail camera
Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon
Local woman raises funds for facility dog
New websites launch to distribute grants, infrastructure funds in W.Va.