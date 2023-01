BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Stephen Pishner, a member of the Amici Band, joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the types of music the Amici Band plays, an upcoming performance at The Robinson Grand, and how much Italian influence is in West Virginia.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.