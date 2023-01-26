House passes bill to limit governor’s emergency powers

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would significantly limit the Governor’s emergency powers.

The bill that originated in the Senate was in response to emergency powers used by Gov. Justice during the COVID-19 pandemic over a two-year period.

Gov. Justice used his authority under the statute to mandate masks, close schools and businesses and reopen them, among other things.

While the Senate passed a bill that requires the Governor to notify lawmakers in writing of an extension on any date passed 30 days, the House version went even further.

The House’s version mandates a joint resolution by the legislature to prolong any emergency powers passed 30 days.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers will decide whether to adopt the House’s changes to the bill.

