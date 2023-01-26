Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail

Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon,...
Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon, escaped from jail in Abingdon January 26, 2023(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two inmates are being hunted after they escaped jail in Abingdon Thursday. A $5,000 reward for each man is being offered for information leading to their capture.

Around 2:45 p.m. January 26, 2023, the inmates escaped from the recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. The inmates are Johnny Shane Brown, 51 of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31 of Abingdon.

Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson was convicted of double homicide. Brown was charged with escaping another jail, in Tennessee, last year. (See document below.)

Brown is described as 182 pounds, white and 5′ 11″ with gray hair. Ricketson is 212 pounds, white and 5′ 8″ with brown hair. Brown and Ricketson were last reported seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly white t-shirts.

Investigators believed the men are traveling in a stolen gold Cadillac SUV that has visible rear-end damage, with Virginia license plates UDZ-6049.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who sees either man or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sammy J. Martz
Philippi man arrested for kidnapping, torturing victim using torch
Rising country music star set to perform at Stonewall Resort
David Swauger
Buckhannon man crashes into tree after police pursuit, officers say
Two people die in West Virginia house fire
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
Results released in girl’s request for DNA evidence of Santa

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Appalachian Gems
First at 4 Forum: Appalachian Gems
First at 4 Forum: Daniel Stiles
First at 4 Forum: Daniel Stiles
First at 4 Forum: Stephen Pishner
First at 4 Forum: Stephen Pishner
Wisdom to Wealth
Announcement on Corridor H Kerens-Elkins reopening expected soon