Published: Jan. 26, 2023
Judith Lynn (Gerwig) Bonnett, 69, of Bergoo passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Born February 25, 1953 in Webster Springs, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edwin and Jeanice Alma (Hamrick) Gerwig. Judy was a Christian and she enjoyed nature, particularly birdwatching, reading, cooking, playing pinochle, and working puzzles.  She was quite artistic and enjoyed making oil paintings and quilting.  Judy was a proud Registered Nurse and loved taking care of her patients at Fairmont General Hospital; nursing and her family were the heart of her life. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Raymond Bonnett; son, Nicholas T. Bonnett (fiancé, Janel) of Oregon; daughters: Sara E. LaForce (fiancé, Christian) of NC, Tonya D. Jimmie (husband, Jason) of Bridgeport, Karrie A. Rollins (husband, Wayne) of NC, and Cassi R. Bonnett of Huttonsville; grandchildren: Kyler M. Mealey, Andrew M. Jimmie, Evelyn G. Jimmie, Emma K. LaForce, and Harrison O. Skeen; step-grandchildren: Louis Rollins and Noah Tucker; sisters: Joyce K. Markle and Janet R. Gerwig; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Judy’s life will be held 11am, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Bennie Cowger officiating.  Burial will follow at Point Mountain Cemetery.  Friends may join the family for visitation 6-8pm, Monday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bonnett family.

