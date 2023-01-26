Louis A. Johnson VAMC nurse honored with The DAISY Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One nurse at the Louis A. Johnson VAMC was recently honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Jennifer Poling, RN was recognized as part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the efforts nurses perform everyday.

Poling was nominated by a co-worker who shared the following comments:

Jennifer engages Veteran’s with sincere attention and genuine compassion, and puts forth extra time and efforts to provide high-quality care. She diligently works with patients to encourage and inspire them. Jennifer recognizes the importance of our patients’ education and understanding; she is committed in taking the time necessary to ensure effective communication is used for managing their care appropriately. She is a strong supporter of offering Veteran resources and education. She is a dedicated nurse who takes pride to deliver a positive demeanor having the best intentions and outcomes in mind for everyone’s welfare. She builds a good rapport with our Veterans and staff; she actively engages people with respect and patience and always helps whenever possible. Jennifer displays empathy and genuine concern while serving patients, exemplifying the VA’s ICARE values.

Jennifer’s co-worker noted that compliments are often shared with her from patients, with gratitude, regarding Ms. Poling.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, said, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

Dr. Piper Knight, Associate Director of Patient Care Services, said, “The nurses here at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center provide the best care to our Veteran’s and this is an outstanding example of the dedication, attention, compassion and engagement our nurses strive to provide to all Veterans.”

For a complete listing of healthcare organizations currently running the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.