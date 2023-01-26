Margaret Jane Biafore, 86, of Fairmont, passed away peacefully on January 25th, 2023. Margaret was born in Monongah on May 30th, 1936 to the late John and Amanda Dee Costello. She is preceded in death by six siblings: brothers Harold, John and Jim Costello and sisters Mary Grace Halbert, Maxine Moore, and Eloise Costello. Margaret is survived by three wonderful children: Belinda Jane Biafore, Jeffrey Lynn Biafore (wife Kathryn Biafore), and Dana Michele Summers; two grandchildren whom she adored: Ashley Amanda Summers (fiancé Brian Rush) and Sarah Jane Summers; beloved niece Sharon Julian Law; several nieces and nephews and special family Meg Cianfrocca. Bo the shih tzu and Sigmund the orange tabby cat brought her a lot of joy as well. No stranger to hard work, Margaret served as a pharmacist technician at Revco/CVS for many years before retiring to spend time with her grandchildren. A member of the VFW Post 629 and ladies’ auxiliary, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2373, and Marion County Democratic Women, Margaret stayed active in her community. She enjoyed working early voting and election day. She was a Methodist by faith. Regardless of the activity, Margaret would always wear a smile. She enjoyed playing bingo at the VFW, coloring pictures, making chili, and watching Hallmark movies (though they are “all the same!”). She loved life, savoring each moment with her loved ones and casting witty comments whenever possible. Margaret always repeated the statement “When the good Lord wants you, he is going to take you.” Honoring the request of the deceased, there will be a private, family service. She asks you remember her by cherishing your favorite memory with her by your side. “Margon” will be deeply missed but always felt. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

