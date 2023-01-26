Mary Margaret Sommerville, 91, of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully at Webster Nursing and Rehab Center on January 24, 2023. Mary Margaret was born in Tucker County, WV on December 26, 1931, the daughter of Bert and Ruth (Moore) Sommerville. Mary Margaret was employed by the Webster County Board of Education for many decades as a home economics teacher. Mary Margaret enjoyed cooking and loved her canine companions. Mary Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her brother A.L. (Booney) Sommerville, and many cherished uncles, aunts and cousins. She leaves behind sister-in-law Barbara (Booney) Sommerville, nieces Jennifer Sommerville, Jan (Mike) Smith, great nieces Milisa, Amye, Hilary and Megan Cutlip, great nephew, Jake Smith, God-son Derek Moore, and many cousins and friends. Per Mary Margaret’s wishes, there will be no service. The family will gather in a private graveside service to inter her ashes at a later time. Donations to honor Mary Margaret and her love of animals, may be made to Saving Webster Dogs via mail to: Saving Webster Dogs, c/o Rose Cochran, 168 Foxfire Lane, Cowen, WV 26206. Online donations may be sent to https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/savingwebsterdogs Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sommerville family.

