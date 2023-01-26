Morgantown High School holding auditions for talent show

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown High is holding auditions for its annual talent show, “Mohigan Idol.”

Students K-12 can show off their skills and raise money for the WVU Children’s hospital.

It started in 2008 and has taken off since then.

“That year we only raised $250, and we held it here at our auditorium. It just continued to grow and grow, so we had to move it to the [Metropolitan Theater] because we outgrew our auditorium. Last year, we raised $40,000, so it’s really grown. All the money we raise goes to the Children’s Hospital,” said Emily Cumpston.

The money is raised by the contestants and their supporters.

“All the money is raised online through the Children’s Hospital. There’s also a link for that, so you can either make a general donation or donate to each individual contestant. The money they raise is a portion of their score, so a contestant score is not only based on their talent. It’s also based on how much they raise,” said Cumpston.

There is no minimum amount that contestants have to raise to compete, but the more money you raise, the higher your score will be.

Students say it’s a fun way to give back to those in need.

“I just think it’s a great event for Morgantown High School to have because we are a big part of your community. We have a lot of students that are a part of our community, so giving back to the Children’s Hospital is a great way to give back to our community and help kids that are sick at the WVU,” said Ashton Smith.

This year’s show will feature a special battle of the bands between MHS and UHS, and it will be held at the Metropolitan Theater on March 4th at 7 pm.

You can find the audition link here. You can find them on Facebook by searching “Mohigan Idol 2023.”

