New websites launch to distribute grants, infrastructure funds in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced the launch of two new websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding.

The new website for grants distribution is a one-stop-shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in West Virginia.

Gov. Justice said the new website makes it easier for residents to find and apply for grants.

This is a first-of-its-kind resource to help connect people with West Virginia grants in one location, Gov. Justice said.

Additionally, there are resources such as grant writing tips and other training materials to help organizations successfully apply for funding.

It will also serve as a central resource for West Virginians to be connected with constituent services across state government, including, but not limited to: student financial aid, community development, and employment services, among others, so you have a person you can reach out to when you need help, said Gov. Justice.

Other constituent resources include information on road maintenance, small business assistance, housing assistance, veterans and senior services, and public safety, all located conveniently for the benefit of all West Virginians.

The second website, the West Virginia Infrastructure Hub, is a platform designed to efficiently distribute funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act throughout the state.

Gov. Justice said the State of West Virginia is expected to receive $7 billion over the next five years in federal funding from the IIJA.

The website aims to ensure that the historic investment in infrastructure is distributed to where it is needed most.

Gov. Justice said the website will allow West Virginians to see precisely how the state is moving the needle, answering questions like exactly how many miles of roads are being paved? How many new residences and businesses now have broadband access?

While most of the funding is administered by federal and local entities, some state agencies will also have a role in helping with additional funds, Gov. Justice said.

Both sites remain in a soft launch phase as more funding opportunities and resources are added over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.