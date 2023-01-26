‘Several’ taken to the hospital after multi-car crash on I-79

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said several people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a four car crash on I-79 in Marion County.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a crash on I-79 north around mile marker 137 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews arrived on the scene and saw two vehicles with heavy damage still in the roadway and two other vehicles with damage on the right shoulder, officials said.

Authorities said “several” people were taken to the hospital for “what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries” but did not specify how many were injured or the extent of their injuries.

It took crews about two hours to clean up the scene of the accident.

Below are additional photos of the accident from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

