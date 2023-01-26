Snow showers today and tomorrow!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Snow showers will push through our area today, so our region will see snow, especially in the mountain counties. As for how long they stick around and what the next few days will be like, find out in the video above!

A low-pressure system brought rain and a wintry mix to North-Central West Virginia yesterday, and today, we’re dealing with a cool air mass left behind by the system, which will produce snow showers throughout the day. So this afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-30s in the lowlands, and low-30s in the highlands. Snow showers will push through our region throughout the day. Most of the snow showers will be in the highlands, as temperatures will be cool enough to sustain them. The lowlands will see some snow shower activity, however, which may result in lower visibility and slick spots on the roads at times. More snow showers and flurries will take place overnight, and as temperatures drop below freezing (in the mid-20s for tonight), that’s when we’ll see snow accumulation even in the lowlands. Winds will come from the west-southwest as well, making temperatures feel colder. By midnight, we’re looking at 1″ to 2″ of snow accumulation in the lowlands, and 2″ to 4″ of snow in the highlands. This could cause slick roads, so the National Weather Service has all counties east of I-79 under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight tonight. Fortunately, by mid-morning tomorrow, any leftover snow showers should dissipate, allowing for filtered sunshine in the area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-30s. A weak disturbance may bring an isolated rain/snow shower or two tomorrow night, but by Saturday afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the 40s. Then a frontal boundary will bring rain showers to our area on Sunday afternoon, so you may want an umbrella on that day. Thereafter, more rain and snow showers are expected next week, and temperatures will stay in the 40s. In short, snow showers will push through today, we’ll dry out tomorrow, and more precipitation chances are expected next week.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, and snow showers will push in at times. Most of the snow shower and flurry activity will be in the highlands today, but the lowlands will see snow showers at times this morning. West-southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 38.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with snow showers pushing in this evening at times. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. Low: 27.

Friday: Snow showers during the early-morning hours, then partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 37.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 49.

