Stimulus fund for W.Va. charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Supporters say charter schools are a new, innovative way to educate students, but the costs to start a charter school can far exceed what many organizers have on hand.

Thus, Sen. Patricia Rucker ‘s idea of a stimulus, funded in part with your taxpayer dollars.

“Unfortunately, the cost of starting it is keeping some of those folks who are interested in starting a local, innovative school from doing it in the state of West Virginia,” she said in committee Wednesday.

Rucker, R-Jefferson, says the result can be more charter schools managed from out-of-state.

Her solution is the Charter Schools Stimulus Fund. The proposal, which passed its first committee Wednesday, would create a fund in name only.

Rucker said the legislation -- by itself -- does not dedicate any taxpayer dollars. Instead, it creates an account for future deposits, whether that be tax dollars or gifts and donations from non-government sources.

New charter schools would be eligible for an initial grant of up to $300,000 with an option for an additional $100,000 thereafter.

Those funds would pay start-up costs and expenses associated with renovation and remodeling of existing buildings.

“There are public schools that don’t have the money to construct mantraps. Should any public funds be devoted to that first,” asked WSAZ NewsChannel 3 Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson.

“It shouldn’t be either or,” Rucker replied. “We have students attending the public charter schools and we want to make certain they get everything they can so that they’re successful there too.”

Taking money away from traditional schools is a concern for Senate Minority Leader Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell. His bigger issue, in committee, was a perceived weakness in the state’s ability to claw back money for schools that never open.

“Let’s go just put $300,000 here and there,” Woelfel said in committee. “I’ve got to tell you, this is the most liberal, waste, I mean potential lack of accountability that I’ve seen since I got here.”

Other committee members disagreed saying other aspects of state law would protect against waste.

Out-of-state management companies would not be eligible for the grants.

The legislation now heads to the Senate Finance Committee before it can be considered by the full Senate.

