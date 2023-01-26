Threat at Gilmer County High School deemed not credible, officials say

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County High School was placed on a Code Red lockdown Thursday due to a potential threat, officials said.

Law enforcement responded to the situation and completed a threat assessment alongside the school and district administration, according to Lisa Moore, the Executive Secretary and Coordinator of Administrative Services for Gilmer County Schools.

Law enforcement deemed the threat to not be credible after completing a search and threat assessment, officials said.

Therefore, officials said it was safe for Gilmer County High School students to return to class.

Below is Moore’s statement in full:

Attention Parents and Guardians, Today Gilmer County High School was put on code red lockdown due to a potential threat. State and local law enforcement responded to the event and completed a threat assessment in conjunction with school and district administration. A search and threat assessment was completed by law enforcement. The threat was not substantiated; therefore, the determination was made that Gilmer County High School students were safe to return to class.

