United Way assists with annual Harrison County Point in Time count

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Every January, the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County assists in the nationwide count of individuals living outside.

Executive Director of the United Way Brad Riffee told me about a program created to assist these community members.

“About two and a half three years ago, started a homeless services initiative to address the chronic homelessness in our area,” Riffee said.

Since then, the Resilience Collaborative, became its own 501 (c) (3).

The collaborative helped spearhead the count.

Riffee explained that this annual check in was important to evaluate what they could do to help.

“So, we have a better understanding of how many individuals are living outside. If you are living outside in January, then you need connected to help,” he explained.

He added volunteers were walking around Harrison and Doddridge counties over a 24 hour period to hand out food and clothing items, ask some questions, and get people connected with services to get them under a roof.

“We’re wrapped up in life, and we take those things for granted right. I mean, hot water, running water, and no one should have to be out on the street alone,” Riffee said.

He added the best way to help was to be open to working together.

“We as a community need to wrap our arms around folks and help them. I think that that’s just a part of humanity. Right that we’re here to help each other and to support each other,” Riffee said.

The count would wrap up Thursday afternoon.

