Local woman raises funds for facility dog

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Jennifer Anderson is an autism professional who wants to help families who are caring for children with autism.

She is doing this by partnering with Good Dogs.

Good Dogs is a non-profit organization located in California. They train dogs specifically to help people with autism.

Anderson said she would bring the dog with her to help support communities in the state.

“So, as I go out and support the state in my role I would offer you know hey I have an autism assistance dog. How can I best support your county or your school or your business or your community organization?”

Anderson said she saw firsthand how much of an impact facility dogs really make in these kids life.

She used to work at an elementary school in Kanawha County and they had a facility dog named Sully.

She said he made such a difference for the students, and she wants to bring that magic back.

“I saw that the dog could do things with these kids that I could’ve never done. I also learned so much, because I was able to see like how Sully interacted with students, and then I could gauge myself on that. Sully went and did this strategy called lyon. He provided sensory negation that told me that that child needs that during that time to calm.”

Part of the process to get approved for a facility dog is raising funds for it. Anderson is set to speak with the Lewis County Commission to help with raising funds.

The money goes towards the dogs training, education, on-going support, and supplies.

Anderson said this costs around $32,000.

On top of that, she has to pay for her travel expenses for herself to do the training.

She said this has been a dream of hers for a very long time.

“You can donate personally, you can donate in memory of someone, you can donate in honor of a dog you’ve lost. Any amount that can be donated is beyond appreciated.”

If you would like to donate and learn more about the cause you can go to the link here.

