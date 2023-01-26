WVDOH awards $45 million contract to replace bridges on I-79 in NCWV

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Highways has awarded a $45 million contract to replace three pairs of bridges on I-79.

The contract is from a bid letting by the WVDOH on Tuesday, Jan. 10, officials said.

The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140 and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 near the West Virginia/Pennsylvania state line.

Officials said the bridges were built between 1966 and 1968.

The bridge replacement project is in conjunction with another construction project to renovate 13 other bridges along a 40-mile stretch of I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68 near Morgantown.

In December, Gov. Jim Justice approved the award of a $62.455 million project to Triton Construction Inc. to renovate the spans.

The two contracts will replace or renovate all the major bridges along I-79 in north central West Virginia.

