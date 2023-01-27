1 killed in Shinnston house fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed in a late night house fire in Shinnston, authorities said.

The fire broke out at a home shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.

State fire officials told 5 News one person was killed.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Several crews responded to the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

More details are expected to be released Friday, stick with 5 News for updates.

