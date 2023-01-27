1 killed in Shinnston house fire

The fire broke out at a home shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed in a late night house fire in Shinnston, authorities said.

State fire officials told 5 News one person was killed.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Several crews responded to the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

More details are expected to be released Friday, stick with 5 News for updates.

