Calm Saturday before an active weather pattern next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A weak system may push a few very light and isolated rain and snow showers through the overnight hours tonight, but we can enjoy a break in precipitation and above average temperatures tomorrow. Rain returns on Sunday, and active weather will remain the trend through next week. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

Have any weather videos or photos you’d like to share with us? You can do so here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.