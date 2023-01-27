Clarksburg police asking for help identifying man in alleged shoplifting

(Facebook: Clarksburg Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help to identify a man involved in an alleged shoplifting.

Authorities said he is wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Hill, Detective Sergeant Swiger or leave a message on the Detective tip line at 304-624-1625.

Below is a Facebook post by the Clarksburg Police Department regarding the alleged shoplifting.

