Clarksburg police asking for help identifying man in alleged shoplifting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help to identify a man involved in an alleged shoplifting.

Authorities said he is wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Hill, Detective Sergeant Swiger or leave a message on the Detective tip line at 304-624-1625.

Below is a Facebook post by the Clarksburg Police Department regarding the alleged shoplifting.

