Cool, quiet Friday, more precipitation next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will end this workweek with cool, partly sunny conditions. Thereafter, the last weekend of January will bring mild temperatures, but precipitation is expected next week. Find out those details in the video above!

A cool air mass brought snow showers into our area yesterday, some of which resulted in low visibility, slick roads and even snow accumulation. This morning, any leftover snow showers and flurries will dissipate, as drier air will flow in from out west. By the afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid-30s. Overnight, a weak cold front will push into our region, bringing a few rain and snow showers into our area. Very little accumulation is expected, however. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with southerly winds of 5-15 mph and temperatures in the low-30s. Then any leftover precipitation is gone before tomorrow morning, and by tomorrow afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, allowing temperatures to reach the upper-40s, above the average high for this time of year. Overall, tomorrow will be mild and dry. Then on Sunday afternoon, a cold front pushes in from out west, bringing rain showers to West Virginia. The rain showers stick around until the late-evening hours, so you may want an umbrella if you have any plans on that day. Another weak disturbance brings cloudy skies and a few light showers on Monday, before a high-pressure system starts drying out our region on Tuesday. That high-pressure system will stick around for much of next week, while frontal boundaries push close to southern West Virginia at times. This does mean that we could see precipitation chances throughout the middle of next week, so we are watching carefully. All the while, temperatures will likely be in the 30s throughout most of the week. In short, this weekend will be dry, Sunday will be rainy, and much of next week will be cool and cloudy, with a chance of precipitation.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 38.

Tonight: Cloudy. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. Low: 35.

Saturday: Cloudy skies. Southwest winds of 5-10 mph. High: 50.

Sunday: Cloudy skies, with steady rain at times. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 47.

