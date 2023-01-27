Doddridge County’s Adam Burnside signs with Glenville State Track and Field
Burnside will compete as a thrower for GSU. Burnside is a three sport athlete
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Adam Burnside has signed his letter of intent to compete as a thrower for Glenville State University. Doddridge County is currently the state champion in boy’s track and field as a team and is currently seeking it’s third consecutive title. Burnside is a multi-sport athlete for the Bulldogs, competing in track, wrestling and football. More on his decision can be seen in the story above.
