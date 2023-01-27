Granville residents asked to help name new park

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of Granville is sponsoring a park naming contest.

Granville residents are encouraged to help name a new park that is being built along the Monongahela River.

Entries, which can be submitted by mail, in person or online, are being accepted through Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.

Granville City Council members will read all submissions and select the top three names at the meeting scheduled for March 14.

Then, residents will vote for their favorite name.

Entries can be mailed to: Town of Granville, Attn: Park Naming Contest, PO Box 119, Granville, WV 26534.

Entries can also be submitted in person at 1245 Main St. in Granville.

Click here to submit an entry online.

Entrants must be 18 years old and a Granville resident to enter. Granville City Council members and employees are ineligible.

