House Call: Making healthy changes that become healthy habits Pt. 4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to discuss how to make healthy changes that become healthy habits is Dr. Kevin Tharakan.

1). Many people say they have no time to exercise, what should they do?

Some people like to walk on a treadmill at the gym. Others find that kind of activity boring. The key to sticking with exercise is to make it interesting and enjoyable. If it is too boring, do things you enjoy and try new activities to keep exercise interesting and fun.

If it is too expensive, wear a pair of comfortable, non-skid shoes for walking and use soup cans or water bottles to strength train.

If you are too tired, regular, moderate physical activity can help reduce fatigue and even help you manage stress.

2). How do you find ways to fit exercise into your day?

You are more likely to exercise if it is a convenient part of your day. Try exercising first thing in the morning. Combine physical activity with a task that is already part of your day, such as walking the dog or doing household chores. If you do not have 30 minutes to be active, look for three 10-minute periods. As you progress, add more 10-minute sessions until you hit your goal!

3). What if you work, can you find ways to exercise while at work?

Look for easy ways to add physical activity to your regular schedule:

Take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Take a walk with co-workers during your lunch break. An exercise buddy can help you stick with your plan to be more active!

Walk down the hall and talk with a co-worker instead of sending an e-mail.

Park a little farther away from your office and enjoy the walk.

If your company has a fitness center or fitness program, make sure you participate.

Creating new habits can help you lose and maintain your weight. Weigh yourself regularly to see if you are meeting your weekly goals.

